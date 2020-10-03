New things are constantly coming out about the DM surrounded on the Hathras case. In fact, he told the family of the victim that you people will not be able to see the post mortem body, if you see it then you will not be able to eat for 10 days. Due to this, his face was not shown and performed the last rites without showing it.

In such a situation, family members say that they do not have the right to see the face of the dead girl. Significantly, even before this, DM Praveen Kumar has been accused of threatening the family of the victim.

Hathras DM’s insensitive statement again

He had said, “Media will go tomorrow, you have to change the statement or not”. In the video that appeared, DM Praveen Kumar can be heard threatening the family members of the gang rape victim. The DM says, “You agree with the government. You are not correcting the statement repeatedly.” Apart from this, the DM had told the family that if the victim had died from the corona, what compensation would have been received?

Significantly, after the death of the victim, relatives were not handed over the dead body. Policemen cremated the body in the dark of night without informing the family. The family kept asking the dead body to perform the last rites in the morning with rituals. But the administration did not listen to him. And the dead body was cremated at night. The administration also denied that the victim was gangraped.

The family will not be able to see the post mortem

On Friday, political party workers and journalists who went to meet family members were not allowed to meet family members. Angry media persons had to get very involved with the policemen. Policemen made a request to the media not to get orders from above. The government has suspended the SP, DSP, Inspector and some other officials for being suspicious of the Hathras gang rape case. Here, tremendous anger is being seen in support of the victim from political parties and social service organizations. On Friday, there was a big demonstration against injustice at Jantar-Mantar. It is being told that today Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi can meet the families of the victims.

