There is a separate discussion about the cases related to the accused in the jail, coming out one by one.

Seeing them, the victim’s family has demanded that the accused be shifted to some other jail

Shadab Rizvi, Aligarh

All the four accused arrested for gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl from Hathras are in Aligarh Jail. The way the cases related to the accused are coming out one by one from the jail, there is a separate discussion about that. Currently, an accused has come to talk to his family members from jail. In view of all this, the victim’s family has demanded that the accused be shifted to some other jail.

Jail Superintendent Alok Singh also confirms an accused talking to family. He says that there are rules to let inmates talk from the jail over the telephone. Don’t know what happened However the soldier has been talked about in his presence. The family members of the victim repeatedly expressed anger at the accused’s involvement in the jail. They say that this should also be made part of the investigation. Just as we are demanding to transfer the case to another state, similarly the accused should be shifted to another jail.

First, BJP’s regional MP Rajbir Singh Daler also came to the jail to meet the accused. However, the MP refused to meet at that time. It was definitely believed that he had met the jailer for some work. After that, a letter written on behalf of the four accused in the Hathras case went viral on social media. The letter was in the name of SP Hathras. In which the four accused themselves of murdering their brother and mother, calling the death of the victim an honor killing.

The alleged encounter with the regional BJP MP from the first accused inside the jail, the letter written to the SP by making himself innocent in the jail has gone viral and now an accused has to talk to the family, the victim’s family has also started raising questions about this.