new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police has taken into custody Rahul Gandhi and other leaders who are going to meet the family of the victim victim in Uttar Pradesh. In protest, the Congress has decided to hold demonstrations across the country. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress workers will protest against the brutality of UP Police.

Congress leader KC Venugopal claimed in a tweet that Congress leaders have been arrested. He tweeted, “The cowardly UP government has arrested Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to demand justice and visit Hathras’ victim family. I appeal to all PCC and Congress workers to protest against the arrest of Rahul, Priyanka and other party leaders. ”

The cowardly UP Govt has arrested Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt @PriyankaGandhi for seeking justice & trying to meet the bereaved Hathras victim’s family. I appeal to all PCCs and @INCIndia workers to protest today against the arrest of Rahul ji, Priyanka ji & other party leaders. – KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 1, 2020

Earlier, UP Police along with Rahul Gandhi, who was going to meet the family of the Hathras incident victim, collapsed in which he fell on the road. After this, Rahul Gandhi was taken into custody by the police. Rahul Gandhi, as well as Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were also taken into custody.

#WATCH Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal & Randeep Surjewala being taken to Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar, after they were detained by UP Police on their way to Hathras. pic.twitter.com/6XguHbmtrF – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

When the ABP News correspondent questioned Rahul Gandhi on this incident, he said that he was a bit shocked, there is no problem. Sometimes it happens. I want to meet the Dalit family.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also had an argument with UP police. Rahul Gandhi asked, “In which section I am being arrested. How to go alone is a violation of section 144 “. On this plea of ​​Rahul Gandhi, the police officer said that action is being taken under section 188.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Don’t be so afraid, Chief Minister! ”

Let me tell you that Rahul Gandhi left his residence at about one o’clock to meet the family of Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. During this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. An attempt was made to stop him at DND in Noida. The convoy was intercepted by the Greater Noida Police. After which he left for Hathras on foot.

After walking some distance further, the UP Police again tried to stop them. During this, the police shuddered. Rahul fell down. Rahul is also hurt.

