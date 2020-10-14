Highlights: CBI team preparing to interrogate accused in Hathras incident

Aligarh

The CBI investigating the Hathras incident is now preparing to interrogate the accused. According to the sources, the team of the investigating agency can question and answer the accused in the Aligarh jail. Along with this, the doctor who medicalises the victim can also be questioned. Earlier, the CBI visited the victim’s village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras.

Hathras Police is under the scanner after the violence with the teenager in the village of Chandpa. The investigation of this case was handed over to the CBI. On Tuesday, the CBI team reached the victim’s village. The CBI investigation team separately questioned each policeman of Chandpa police station. After questioning at the police station, the CBI team along with their Lashkar reached the village of the deceased teenager.

Here the CBI team investigated for several hours. From the spot to the place of cremation of the teenager was also reached. The CBI team probing the spot kept the Hathras police and administration away from the scene. After an investigation at the scene, the CBI team reached the house of the victim’s family. After interrogating the family of the victim, the CBI team took the deceased teenager’s brother for questioning.

It is learned from the sources that the CBI team can also interrogate the teenager accused of generosity from the Aligarh Jail and the doctor of JN Medical College who is treating him. The bag was also present in the hand of the CBI team while carrying the deceased teenager’s brother. It contained the chemical that was used while cremating the teenager. That chemical was also taken by the CBI team for investigation.