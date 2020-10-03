new Delhi: After meeting the victim’s family in the Hathras incident, Uttar Pradesh Additional Principal Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said in a press conference that he met the family and assured them that strict action would be taken against the culprits. In the press conference, Avneesh Awasthi said that the SIT is investigating the case and the statement of the family members has been recorded.

Avnish Avnish Awasthi said, “The Chief Minister said that we should meet the family, it is a very sad incident.” Every member of the family met and talked with their father, brother, younger brother, sister-in-law, sister. We have assured that whoever is guilty will take strict action against him. The Chief Minister has formed the SIT, the SIT has started its work. “

He said, “The first report of the SIT was received at four o’clock yesterday. The Chief Minister ordered the suspension of the SP, CO, Inspector yesterday. The investigation of the SIT is underway, SIT will take cognizance of whatever the family has made. We will try to resolve the issue. Security will remain permanently in the village.

Family said- Why did the funeral take place in a hurry

DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Principal Secretary, the victim’s family have questioned why our daughter was cremated in a hurry. Also complained about DM’s attitude. After meeting the officers, the victim’s sister-in-law said that no demand has been approved till we get answers to our questions.

The victim’s brother said that we have told the authorities that only a picture of the dead body would be shown, so that we would pay homage at home. He said that time cannot be taken back now, the team of SIT will come and talk to you.