During the hearing of the Hathras case on Monday in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the district administration and the victim’s family presented their views. On behalf of the DM, it was said that the Hathras administration had not been given any instructions from the state government regarding the cremation of the victim. The decision to conduct the cremation at night was made by the district and police administration in view of the prevailing law and order situation. On the other hand, the family members of the victim said that the district administration had cremated the body of the victim without their consent.

In compliance with the previous order of the High Court, on Monday, the victim’s family and government and local administration officials appeared in the court. The family made the court aware of their facts. Due to the hearing, the security system around the court was quite chalk. Amidst tight security, the family were brought to the court premises around 1.15 pm. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on November 2.

Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, ADG Law and Order, DM and SP Hathras attended the hearing. It was said on his behalf that the Hathras administration had not been given any instructions from the state government regarding the cremation of the victim. This decision was made by the district and police administration to maintain law and order. It was also said that the administration had no malice in its mind. However, the victim’s family asked for the funeral of the victim’s body without her consent. At the end of the hearing, the court asked the aggrieved family if they had any lawyer. At this, the family pointed to lawyer Seema Kushwaha. On being asked by the court, he demanded that the investigation be transferred to CBI and the variance should be conducted in Delhi. On this, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi said that the investigation has already been given to the CBI.

The hearing started at around 2: 20 minutes in front of the bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Rai and lasted till four o’clock. The court listened to both sides and said that she would write her order in the Chamber. The copy of the verdict was not uploaded on the court website until late in the night. These days, due to Corona, the trial of general cases in the court is being done through video conferencing, but on Monday the physical hearing of this case was done. Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, who is appearing in the court on behalf of the government, said that all the parties have put their views before the court and the court order is awaited. Jn Mathur, a senior advocate appointed by the court, said that the intention of the court is to set some guidelines so that future incidents like Hathras do not recur.

In fact, the court took suo motu cognizance of the case on October 1 last and decided to hear the case in a dignified manner by listing the case with the title titled Right to Funeral. The court summoned the victim’s family and top government officials so that the court could ask them the facts regarding cremation of the victim at night. Justice Mithaur said that Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the right of respectful funeral to all citizens and no one can be deprived of it.