Hathras

Revelations are being made layer by layer over the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. The police and the SIT probing the case are getting important clues one after the other. During the investigation, it has been claimed that Rs 100 crore was funded from abroad to spread communal and caste violence in UP. Police have also claimed to have involved PFI in this case. Now the police are getting indications that Bhima Army is also involved in this case.

According to police sources, during the investigation, there are indications that Bhima Army created controversy in the case of Hathras victim. It is alleged that some Bhim Army activists were living among the victim’s family as members of their house and were constantly talking to the police, administration and media. Police claim that they came to know about this when a list was being made to provide protection to the victim’s family.

The incident took place on September 14, caught such a case

On 14 September, the victim was accused of gangrape in a village in Hathras. The victim died 15 days after treatment. Police cremated the victim at midnight. After this, the matter caught on. This incident took political color. There was a demand to provide protection to the victim’s family.

List of family made three people missing

The police started making a list of the victim’s family. The police claim that while making a list of the family members came to know that a young woman was constantly making rhetoric in this case she was missing from her family. Apart from that, two more youths were not there. Police suspect that all three were Bhim Army activists who were trying to provoke people from here.



PFI’s name has already come

During the investigation, the name of PFI has come up. Police arrested a Kerala journalist in the case. During investigation, there are indications of Bhima Army and PFI being involved in this case. Now the police has started investigation regarding the collusion of both.