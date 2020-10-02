Highlights: Shiv Sena attack says Modi and Yogi government an anti-Hindu government

It is a matter of great regret that the UP government is trying to prove the statement before the victim’s death

Rahul Gandhi’s family has made the most sacrifices for the country, the push with them is condemnable

In Mumbai, the suicide of the actor is being described as murder but the dying declaration of the victim of Hathras is being called false.

The incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the entire nation, this incident has embarrassed and stigmatized the whole humanity. Even more sad is that the victim herself issued a statement before her death stating that her She is raped. Despite this, on the basis of the medical report, the police is saying that he has not been raped but has died due to injury and shock.

Dictatorship is going on in UP

Taking a dig at the Yogi government in the Uttar Pradesh Hathras incident, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Uttar Pradesh does not have the rule of law but dictatorship is going on there. The manner in which the administration is doing excessively with the victim’s family and suppressing their feelings, it is clear that the poor and Dalits are not heard in Uttar Pradesh.

Attempt to refute the victim’s statement

Raut also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of falsely claiming the victim’s dyeing declaration. On the one hand, the film actor Sushant Singh was killed in Mumbai, which is sad and should not have happened. At that time people were engaged in proving this suicide a murder and are still engaged. Which had no proof. But in Uttar Pradesh, when a girl herself made a statement before her death that she has been gangraped, the government and administration are still working together to prove that the girl has not been raped. It is a matter of great regret and shame.

Gandhi family has sacrificed for the country

Sanjay Raut also targeted the government in Uttar Pradesh police, saying that when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi went for Hathras to meet the victim’s family, stopping them on the way and the way the police treated them is condemnable. . Rahul Gandhi comes from the family that has made the most sacrifices for this country. At the same time, there are some people who have not given up any. They attack Rahul Gandhi in this way.

Yogi and Modi are anti-Hindu

Sanjay Raut took a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that these people do vote bank politics in the name of Hindus and also take votes from them during election time. But in this incident of Hathras, the government and administration completely ignored the talk of the girl’s family. The body of an unmarried Hindu woman was burnt with petrol. Which Hinduism is it written in? The victim’s family continued to plead with the administration, but her words were not heard. This government is an anti-Hindu government.