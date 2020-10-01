Highlights: Legal aspects aside from theory on police claim after Hathras scandal

Police said – Semen was not found on the victim’s body in the investigation of forensic lab

The ADG said- It is also clear from the report that she was not raped.

Lucknow

After the Hathras incident in UP, the police has cited forensic reports saying that the victim has not been raped. The reason behind the plea of ​​rape is that it has been said that forensic reports suggest that no semen has been found on the victim’s body. On this basis, it is proved that this girl was not raped. However, the basis of the theory and law of the government are very different. If you look at the legal aspect, despite the lack of seaman, it cannot be assumed that no girl was raped.

After amending the law related to sexual offenses in the year 2018, a clear definition has been given in this regard. Section-375 of the IPC defines in detail the rape case. It has been said that if a man forcibly makes physical relations with a woman, he will be raped.

Also, under the existing provision, both sexual acts or misconduct with a woman will be subject to rape. Apart from this, if a man puts his private part in any part of the woman’s body, then he will also be under the purview of rape.

The Bombay High Court’s comment given in 2012 is also the basis

Apart from this, a comment made by the Bombay High Court Bench made in the year 2012 also puts a question mark on the argument of the UP government, which states that since the male’s semen has not been found on the victim’s body, it is not a rape. Can be said During the hearing of a case in 2012, the Bombay High Court did not say that it is not mandatory to prove the presence of a seaman in the body from the victim to prove the crime of rape.

UP police plea in question

On both these arguments, the UP Police’s theory that since the victim’s body has not got semen parts, it can not be assumed that she has been raped and is now under question. ADG Prashant Kumar is constantly trying to prove that the victim was not raped during the Hathras incident. Police say this is just a case of murder, but the family says that their daughter was raped and vandalized, which led to her death.

ADG gave statement

Police’s ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar claimed on Tuesday that the 19-year-old girl was not raped in Hathras. He said that the woman died of a neck injury and shock. It is also clear from the report of Forensic Science Lab that she was not raped.

‘False facts presented to spoil the atmosphere’

Prashant Kumar said that after the incident, the woman did not even say that she was raped in the statement given to the police. He said that he had only accused him of assault. Kumar said that some people are misrepresenting the facts in order to spoil social harmony and incite ethnic violence. He said, “The police took immediate action in the Hathras case and now we will identify those who tried to spoil the atmosphere and incite ethnic violence in the state.”