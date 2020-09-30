Highlights: Priyanka Gandhi questions Yogi government on Hathras scandal

Where did the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh sleep for 14 days

Why did CM wait for PM’s call to make SIT for investigation: Priyanka

Said- Police forced the body to be cremated and taken away from the family

Priyanka Gandhi questions Yogi’s government

Lucknow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has questioned the working of UP government regarding the Hathras incident. Priyanka alleged that the body of Hathras’ victim was snatched away from the family and forcibly cremated. Apart from this, the victim’s father was kept locked in the room and he could not take the dead body to his home for the last time. Along with this, Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at CM Yogi’s statement to set up an SIT to investigate the matter and asked why it took him 15 days and whether he was waiting for PM Modi’s call?

Releasing her video, Priyanka Gandhi said, ‘The accident happened on 14 and today is the 30th, for the first time today the Chief Minister has given a statement on it. His statement came 15 days later and in the statement he said that the Prime Minister received a call and we set up SIT. Did you wait for PM’s call? Did you not do anything for 15 days? You did not treat the girl, did not take the victim to a good hospital and she was brought to Delhi the night before. Watch the video:

‘Victim’s father locked in a room’

Referring to the victim’s family in this video, Priyanka said, ‘How did her family behave. That daughter’s dead body could not be taken home for the last time. His father could not burn his father. He was locked in a room. This is the biggest example of inhumanity. What is happening in Uttar Pradesh and you are not taking responsibility for it.

Why SIT was not made on 14 September itself: Priyanka

Putting a question mark on the working style of the CM, Priyanka said that even today you are making a statement that you made SIT after PM’s call, why it was not done earlier, why it was not done on the 14th. Do you have any concern for the safety of women in your state, you will not take responsibility. I want to ask you, what kind of Chief Minister are you?

Sanjay Raut said – will justice be sought for only one actress

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at all the BJP leaders who had made political statements on the issue of Kangana Ranaut in the past. Taking a dig at these leaders on the pretext of Hathras incident, Raut said that the matter of seeking justice is limited to just one actress?