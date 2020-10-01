Highlights: All-round attack on UP government, opposition demands resignation

Lucknow

The politics of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras gang rape issue is steadily increasing. The Congress is continuously targeting the UP government on this issue. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati have also targeted the Yogi government. Mayawati has even said that CM Yogi should be removed from the state and sent back to the Math and impose President’s rule here.

In Balrampur too, she was brutally murdered after raping a Dalit girl. The issue of Hathras is constantly getting hot. On Thursday, BSP Chief Mayawati came in front of the media and lashed out at the government.

‘Send Yogi to Math, put in Ram temple construction’

Mayawati said, ‘Yogi Adityanath is not fit to manage law and order in Uttar Pradesh. If he cannot ensure the safety of women, then UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign. I urge the Central Government to send him to Gorakhnath Math in his place. If they do not like the temple, they should be tasked to build the Ram temple. President’s rule should be imposed in the state.

‘It is no longer late for the cloak of the hypocrites’

Akhilesh Yadav has also slammed the government in this matter. Akhilesh said, ‘The families of the deceased of Hathras have been killed by the administration on the silent orders of the government. Now the public will also run like this and pull them to the threshold of justice. The public is seeing the true color of BJP’s misrule. It will not be long before the cloak of hypocrites descends. ‘

‘Used to advise others ….. now’

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has attacked the UP government. He said, ‘We have seen Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath advising others during the last few months. I suggest them to take care of their state and take strict action against the ‘Jungle Raj’ prevailing there. ‘

‘Hide fact of BJP, save power’

Taking a dig at the government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP’s slogan is not ‘save daughter’, ‘hide facts, save power’. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ‘The persecution of the daughters and the government continues in the Jungle Raj of UP. Never won a living honor and took away the dignity of the funeral. BJP’s slogan is not save daughter, hide facts, save power.

‘Law and order does not work with marketing’

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “A gruesome incident like Hathras took place in Balrampur. The girl was raped and broke her legs and back. In Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, the girl child was punished. The extent of Jungle Raj spread in UP. Law and order does not work through marketing, speeches. This is the time of accountability of the Chief Minister. The public needs answers.

‘Why Yogi Adityanath does not resign’

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, ‘Gang rape with another Dalit daughter in UP! Even after thinking, the soul shivers. Incest, the brushes broke both legs and back! Is it law or died? Is the government of the constitution or criminals? When will this tragedy stop? Why don’t Adityanath resign?

‘Why does not Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka go to Rajasthan’

At the same time, UP government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh has defended the government. He has targeted the Congress. The spokesman said, “Why are they (Congress leaders) not visiting Rajasthan?” Will Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi not respond to the happenings in Rajasthan? They want to visit the district and do politics on this issue (Hathras rape incident).