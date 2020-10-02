Highlights: The incident took place on September 14 in the village of Hathras, a gang-rape incident with a daughter came in front

The police had registered the case under the sections of molestation, later did not impose rape sections on the increased sections.

Police said no rape has been confirmed with the victim, later said no forced sexual intercourse

Before the death, the victim had released a video, in which she said rape with her

‘Tried to rape me even a month ago. Then I survived. Ravi (accused) was saying on the phone, nothing happened. Then he had run away. It was raped that day. They were both. Everyone else ran away after seeing the mother. Was a little conscious. Mummy asked mouth watering asked what happened? Raped….These words are of Hathras gang rape victim.

Before dying, the victim herself gave a statement that she was raped. This statement is revealing the claims of Uttar Pradesh Police. Let us tell you that in this case four accused Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramu and Ravi have been arrested.

Spine broken during ravages

The incident is dated 14 September. The girl along with her mother and brother went to the field to cut fodder. Here the younger brother came home with fodder. Mother and daughter were cutting fodder. The daughter was at some distance from her mother. From behind, the accused tightened the scarf around his neck and dragged him to the middle of the dense fields. Raped with him here. During her coercion, she was so severed that her spine was broken.

Told the mother forcibly, and…

The daughter could not get the voice out of her neck, so the scarf was tightened around the neck. Here, when the mother appeared on the daughter’s appearance, all the accused escaped. The mother was terrified to see her unconscious daughter. Splashed in the daughter’s mouth and asked her what happened? The daughter was a little conscious and said forcefully …. and she fainted.



After 9 days, consciousness came and the story of health

Badwas mother ran towards the village and shouted for help. Householders and more people from the village came. Went to the district hospital with daughter. Aligarh was referred when the condition was critical there. He regained consciousness after 9 days at Aligarh Medical College. After coming to consciousness 9 days later, she told the story of her humility.

First the police filed the case only under the sections of minor tampering

Here the police first registered a case under the sections of molestation. Currents increased on the girl’s statement. During this time, the police did not deny that the daughter was not raped. The daughter was referred to AIIMS from Aligarh. He was admitted to Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. A video was made of his statement while on his way to Delhi. In this video, she is clearly saying that she was raped.

Police raising questions

After the daughter’s death, police said that the medical report did not confirm the rape with her. When this statement of the police was disputed, the police again changed the statement and said that there was no forced sexual intercourse with the daughter. This statement of the police is causing a ruckus again. However, the statements of the rape victim are revealing the claims of the police.