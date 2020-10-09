Highlights: Hearing of Hathras case going on in Supreme Court, UP police filed affidavit

The affidavit claimed that the UP Police had received reports from the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Department

Reports had written that people from the Delhi hospital to Hathras surrounded the victim’s family.

Officers were not even allowed to talk to the victim’s family, a crowd had gathered

Reports said that there could have been cases of stone pelting, violence, road jam and train stoppage.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the Hathras incident. In this report, the UP Police has cited the report of Delhi Police and Intelligence Agencies, which states how officials of some political parties reached Safdarjung Hospital soon after the death of the victim and instigated the family that till their demands were met Until then, they will not take the dead body.

Police has also attached a report of the State Intelligence Department in the affidavit. This report of 29 September said that organizations associated with Valmiki community, Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party can gather in Hathras in large numbers to protest and can also be violent.

Delhi Police sent this report to UP

Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South-West District of Delhi also sent a report on 4 October to the Secretary of Home Department, Turna Gaba. It is written in this report that as soon as the postmortem of the deceased started, a large number of people gathered. Dalit activists Udit Raj, Bhima Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and former Congress MP PL Punia reached the hospital with their supporters. After this, AAP MLA Rakhi Birla started protesting. The police appealed to him to keep the peace, but to no avail.

‘People were not letting officers talk to family’

The Delhi Police report states that the people present there were instigating the family not to take the body of the victim until their demand for justice was met. Some protesters were demanding that the Chief Minister should come to the hospital and give assurance to the family. The family was under the influence of these leaders and the crowd surrounded the family. The officers were not allowed to talk to the family.



Fears of ruckus were revealed in intelligence reports

The UP Police has put up a September 29 report of the Intelligence Department. It states that as soon as the dead body of the Hathras victim is found, the family, supporters and political organizations can refuse to take his body and cremate it. It also mentions that here the protest can be done by keeping the dead body of the victim on the road. Stones and ruckus may occur.

19 FIRs against 700 people

The report also notes that protestors can stop trains. Mannequins can be combusted and violence may erupt. Later, on the basis of reports, the UP police registered 19 FIRs. These FIRs have the names of 700 people who have been accused of conspiring. The SIT is investigating the matter, besides the UP government has recommended a CBI probe in the case on 3 October.