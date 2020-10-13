Highlights: After the Hathras incident, three videos of the victim were revealed

Three videos were made outside the police station, district hospital and medical college in Aligarh

Among the three, the victim said, her coercion, strangled over protest

The victim died in Safdarganj, Delhi after swinging between life and death for 15 days

In the Hathras incident, the victim had said at least three times that she had been raped before dying. She has three videos after the incident in which she is using the word ‘force’. In the three videos, she is seen telling the horrific incident that happened to her. She is narrating how the accused tried to rape her earlier.

In the first 48-second video shot on September 14, she lies on the floor outside the Champa police station, flies hovering over her body and ants crawling. She is saying, ‘They strangled me.’ Why does a man ask? She hesitates. Asked again, she replies, ‘I did not let them force me on.’ The man then asks, “Why did they strangulate you?” She repeats, ‘Because I protested.’ Asked if she had any other injuries, she takes out her tongue, which had multiple wounds.

Second video made in district hospital

The second 46-second video was shot the same day at the district hospital in Hathras. The victim was first taken there after the incident. A journalist asked the victim lying on the bed, who hurt her? She answers ‘Sandeep’. ‘Tongue’. She tries to tell him where the wounds were in the body. He is then asked, why? He replied, ‘Never mind.’ ‘I went to get the bait. He pulled me in. Tried to force me. When I protested, he strangled me. ‘ The man asks him, ‘Is there any rivalry (what is the fight)?’ She replies, ‘Yes’

Third time statement given on 22 September in Aligarh’s JNM College

The third statement he gave to the police on 22 September. She was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. He had an oxygen mask on his face. In the video, the girl again says what happened to her. She says, ‘I was raped. Ravi and Sandeep were together … They tried to rape me a month ago, but I ran away. But on that day, I was raped. Both of them raped me, the rest ran away when they saw my mother. I was a little conscious. ‘

Refusing to speak under pressure

When asked if she has been pressured to say that she has been raped, she says. ‘There is no pressure. Those people are like that … He should not be spared, he can do it again. He threatens me, will shoot me. ‘

Mother told the whole incident

In the beginning of the video, the victim’s mother says, ‘She was lying in the fields. His salwar was landed. His tongue was cut off. There were five people, I saw only three. I was also at a distance in the fields. She was a little out of my sight. ‘ When asked if she saw the accused while dragging her daughter, she says, “When I did not see her (daughter) near me, I started looking for her.” I saw three people running away from there. One of them was Sandeep who strangled my daughter. Ravi and another man were there.

Police officer said, CBI is investigating

When asked in this case, police officials said that now CBI is investigating the case and now it is part of their investigation. He said that every angle is being investigated in this case. The first FIR was filed on the basis of written complaint. On September 22, a detailed statement of the girl came after which rape sections were added and three other people were arrested.