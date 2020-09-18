Highlights: Anti-human trafficking unit in Hathras, U.P., exposes human trafficking

17-year-old girl escaped from the clutches of human smugglers, walked 200 km

Girl from village Togal of district mandla of Madhya Pradesh, police engaged in investigation

Hathras

The anti-human trafficking unit in Hathras, UP has revealed a large number of human trafficking. In fact, a 17-year-old girl escaped from the clutches of human traffickers in Delhi on Saturday night at the Hathras bus stand in the troubled state, and the people informed the police. When the police went to the police station, the girl made sensational revelations. She told that she has been walking for three days and has traveled 200 kilometers to reach Hathras. He told that a man was taking 12 girls from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi with the promise of getting work. On the way, he kept those people in a room in a city starved and thirsty for several days. In such a situation, the girls escaped from there.

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that after receiving information from the police station police station late Saturday night, the police reached the bus stand and spoke to the girl. The girl told that she is 17 years old. She is a resident of village Togal of District Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. Said that a week ago, with the consent of his family, a man was taking about 12 girls of the village to Delhi. He had said that he would get them sewing-embroidery work in Delhi.



Girls held hungry and thirsty

He told the police that the man held him hungry and thirsty for several days in a room in a city. During this time, the girls suspected that person, and all escaped from there. On the other hand, the police have contacted the girls’ family. Simultaneously, the police have also started looking for the accused person.

Police is investigating the case

Vineet Jaiswal said that the girl is unable to tell us the exact location where she was held hostage. She says there were 12 other girls and they all survived. This is serious. The girl was distraught and hungry. She was walking for the last three days. He said that the matter is being investigated.

Girl assigned to child helpline

The SP said that the girl was currently handed over to the Child Helpline. The girl said, ‘My family is very poor and needs money. Some villagers advised him to send me to Delhi along with some other girls in exchange for some money. ‘