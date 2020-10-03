Highlights: Opposition surrounds Yogi government on Hathras incident

On Saturday, former Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi once again set out for Hathras.

Spokesperson in UP government, Siddharth Nath Singh said, Rahul, Priyanka is determined to make Hathras a tourist place.

Accused of spokesperson, Rahul, Priyanka in trying to play dalit card on the pretext of Hathras

A simple target for crimes in Congress ruled Rajasthan, why did Rahul not go there

Lucknow

Yogi government is constantly targeted on the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are attacking the government over the issue. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi has once again asked to go to Hathras. In such a situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi. Government spokesman Siddharth Nath Singh has said that Rahul and Priyanka are trying to make Hathras a tourist destination.

Siddharth Nath Singh has said that the situation in the Congress ruled states is worse than in UP. On the basis of NCRB data, he said that Rahul and Priyanka first look at the situation in Congress ruled states, where crime rate is high and punishment rate is low.

‘Rahul-Priyanka should handle Rajasthan’s situation’

Siddharth Nath Singh said, ‘Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra need to answer. They have thought that they have to go to Hathras to complete another tourist trip. According to the National Crime Bureau, their states are very poor in terms of crime rate and conviction and especially in Rajasthan.

‘Congress becomes honest’

A government spokesperson said, “A brutal crime happened in Rajasthan as well, but you did not even talk about it.” Your Chief Minister is making a shameful defense in this matter. You still want to go to Hathras because you think you will play dalit cards. You need to be honest. ‘

‘Dirty tricks department of Congress is doing work’

Earlier too, he has alleged that the Congress has been plotting the Dirty Tricks Department all its life, how to get political benefits. Siddharth Nath Singh had said, ‘Why are they (Congress leaders) not visiting Rajasthan? Will Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi not respond to the happenings in Rajasthan? They want to visit the district and do politics on this issue (Hathras rape incident).