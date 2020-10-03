Is there any system left in UP? – Azad Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, ‘Is there any system left in UP? Since this government came to power, there have been many cases. Earlier there used to be cases of litching and murder of opposition leaders and cases were filed against them. In UP, it is not new but routine.

2 km long jam on DND border Commissioner Alok Singh has also reached the DND border. A large crowd of Congress workers and leaders are present here. Waiting for Rahul’s arrival. At the same time, common people have been barred from crossing barricades. The DND border is jammed at 2 km long.

‘Our purpose is to meet family’ On the one hand, Congressmen under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi are preparing to travel to Hathras, while the security forces are guarded by Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND). In Delhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “Our aim is only to meet the family and listen to their complaints.”

Athawale said – action should be taken against DM Before meeting CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, ‘There should be a CBI inquiry in Hathras case. I am going to talk to CM Yogi. I will meet the afflicted family of Hathras in a week. The family should have been called at the funeral of the victim in Hathras. Action should also be taken on DM. People should be hanged. The decision should come from the Supreme Court in a year. I think so.

Rahul is going to Hathras for his politics Before Rahul’s visit, Smriti Irani said tauntingly, “Rahul Gandhi has always strived for politics but Narendra Modi has been successful in politics.” I think the independent country has well understood the tactics of the Janata Congress. The public understands that the journey in Hathras is for their own politics and not for the justice of the victim.

Congressmen stopped Smriti Irani’s convoy in Varanasi Congress workers in Varanasi shouted slogans surrounding Smriti Irani. Congressmen stopped Smriti Irani’s convoy. Slogans like ‘Smriti Irani Go Back’ and ‘Smriti Irani Khadar Do’. The convoy was stopped by Congress workers in Varanasi due to Smriti’s silence in the Hathras case. Later many Congress leaders and activists were arrested.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Hathras from the Congress office in Delhi with MPs to meet the victim’s family. In view of their visit, security has been tightened by placing barricades on the DND Flyway. The BJP’s rhetoric has intensified ahead of Rahul’s visit. While Smriti Irani termed Rahul’s Hathras tour as a political stunt, Yogi’s minister Siddharth Nath Singh took aim while saying that Rahul and Priyanka have made Hathras a tourist spot. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who came to meet CM Yogi, has spoken about taking action on Hathras DM. In Lucknow, UP Congress Chief Ajay Lallu has been arrested.