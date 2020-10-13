Highlights: Shortly, CBI team will visit the spot in Boolgarhi village of Hathras

Police force deployed in large number in the village, the site of the incident was evacuated

Crime scene will be tried to gather evidence at the scene

CBI files case against main accused under IPC and SC / ST Act

Hathras

The CBI is now in action after registering an FIR in the Hathras case. Shortly from now, the CBI team will visit the spot in Boolgadhi village and try to collect evidence by recreating the crime scene. Earlier, the CBI had registered an FIR under the SC-ST Act with gangrape, attempt to murder and murder against the main accused of Hathras.

The CBI investigation team can access the crime scene at any time. A large number of police forces have been deployed inside the village regarding this. The CBI has also scrutinized all the important papers and case diaries related to this case and the incident.

CBI will seek remand of accused from court

According to sources, the CBI will then seek the custody of the four accused from the court and interrogate them. The CBI can also interrogate the victim’s family along with the accused. The CBI can also ask the victim’s mother to give a statement before the magistrate as she is the main witness in the case.



CBI team will remain in Hathras for the next few weeks

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that the CBI team had sought documents related to the case including the evidence gathered during the investigation and the case diary. A senior policeman said that 15 CBI officers are expected to be in Hathras for the next few weeks for investigation.

Demand of victim family from high court

Earlier on Monday, a hearing was held on the forced funeral of the gang-rape victim in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. During this, statements of the victim’s family were taken. The court also reprimanded the UP police. The victim’s family demanded the trial be shifted out of UP. It also said that until their daughter gets justice, they will not perform bone immersion.