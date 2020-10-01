After Hathras in UP, a 22-year-old student has been gangraped in Balrampur. The victim has died on the way to the hospital. According to the victim’s mother, the gangsters broke her daughter’s waist and legs and she could not stand.

Demonstrations are taking place in UP after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim. In view of this, Section 144 has now been imposed in Hathras. At the same time, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have a program to go to Hathras at 11 am today. After this incident, the entire opposition is attacking the Yogi government.

In the last 24 hours 86 thousand 821 new cases of corona have been reported in the country and 1181 people have died. The total cases have been 63 lakh 15 thousand 585. Of these, 98 thousand 678 people have died. The number of active cases is 9 lakh 40 thousand 705. While 52 lakh 73 thousand 201 people have been cured.

India will host a large global conference on Artificial Intelligence next week. This conference titled ‘Rage 2020’ will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Modi has said that he views Artificial Intelligence as an effective tool for social equality and poverty alleviation in India.

Notification will be released today for the elections to be held in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts in the first phase in Bihar. October 8 will be the last date for filing nominations, while October 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. However, so far no party has finalized the names of its candidates.

