Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister from UP after taking cognizance of the Hathras rape case.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given information about the conversation with the Prime Minister by tweeting.

After the death of a 19-year-old rape victim, a Dalit woman in Hathras, the UP government is in a shambles.

new Delhi

Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken cognizance of the death of Hathras’ girl, victim of life. He called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed to take strict action against the culprits in this case. CM Yogi Adityanath himself informed about the Prime Minister’s initiative. He tweeted, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the incident of Hathras and said that strict action should be taken against the culprits.”

Yogi government constitutes SIT

Actually, the rape victim died in AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday. From there his body reached Hathras at night. It is being said that the UP police, under pressure from the family, got the body cremated at night. The UP Police was already accused of adopting Hila-Hawali’s attitude in the case. Now with this incident, the police as well as the Yogi Government are getting into bad shape, somewhere the BJP is also being accused of being anti-party. Under this pressure, the Yogi government constituted the SIT to investigate the matter and now the PM himself has spoken to Yogi.

Report sought in a week

The three-member SIT headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will have DIG Chandra Prakash and Poonam, the commander of Agra PAC. The CM has directed the SIT to go to the bottom of the incident and submit its investigation report in seven days. The CM said that the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. The CM has asked to prosecute them in fast track court and get them punished at the earliest.

Serious allegations against UP police

It is alleged that the police did not give the family members Koshov, nor was the girl taken to her home for the last time. He was cremated at midnight, brought directly from Delhi. Speaking to reporters in the early hours of Wednesday, the girl’s brother said, “We told the police a lot to give the dead bodies to us. We will cremate him in the morning but the police did not listen to us. We got people to forcibly sign a memorandum and burnt the dead body at midnight. We do not trust the police. We are also in danger of life.