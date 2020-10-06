Highlights: Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh insists on CBI investigation of Hathras scandal

He urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI inquiry into the case

The Uttar Pradesh government asked the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI investigation as well

new Delhi

Everyone wants to know why the UP Police felt the need to burn the victim of the Hathras incident overnight. When the Supreme Court also asked the same question to the Uttar Pradesh government, it told the Supreme Court that it had received such intelligence that if there was a waiting time in the morning for the cremation of the dead body, large-scale violence could have erupted.



Yogi government gave affidavit in Supreme Court

The Yogi government filed an affidavit in the Hathras case and demanded the Supreme Court to direct the CBI inquiry. He handed over the details of the investigation so far in the case to the Supreme Court and claimed that some vested interests were obstructing the path of fair justice.

UP government demands, Supreme Court should monitor CBI investigation

Keep in mind that the UP government has filed an affidavit on its behalf without waiting for the notice of the Supreme Court. He said that aggressive campaigns were conducted on social media, TV and print media with the aim of defaming the state government under the pretext of Hathras scandal. He said, “Since the matter has come to the attention of the entire nation, it should be investigated by the central agency.” It also urged the Supreme Court to oversee the CBI probe.



‘… so that the curtain rises from lies and falsehood’

The Yogi government told the Supreme Court that it had recommended a CBI inquiry to expose the lies and pranks being spread by vested interests. The court is going to hear a petition in this case today. Earlier, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi had made a similar claim in an interview to our associate newspaper The Economic Times. He said that there was an atmosphere that night that the body was forced to burn in secret.

The funeral of Hathras victim during the night was in the interest of law and order: DGP



Overwhelming gritty by burning dead bodies overnight

Keep in mind that the dead body of the victim of Hathras incident was brought to the village from Delhi overnight on Tuesday last week and instead of handing it over to the family, she was cremated directly. Keep in mind that Hathras’ daughter died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.