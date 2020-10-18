Highlights: Raid on complaint of a patient in Vedanta Hospital located on Mathura Road in Hathras district

During this time, it was found to treat patients coming to the hospital without any degree.

Not only this, huge amount was also being collected from patients in the name of treatment, now many questions arose

Ajay Kumar, Hathras

The raid was conducted by Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena and CO City Ruchi Gupta on the complaint of a patient at Vedanta Hospital located on Mathura Road Hatisa in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. During this time, inside the trauma center here, it was found by the alleged operatives treating the patients who came to the hospital without any degree. Not only this, huge amount was also being collected in the name of treatment.

Along with the ICU, Operation Ward was also being operated in the hospital. At the same time, a 17-year-old minor studying in class 12 was being treated for the patients. The untrained doctor also used to conduct patients. Seeing a lot of irregularities inside the trauma center, the officers arrested a manager-doctor named Mohit Aggarwal on the spot. At the same time, the administration has seized the hospital, which arrived on the spot.

Complaints were being received continuously

After seizing the hospital, Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena said that for a long time, there were constant complaints about Medanta Hospital on Mathura Road. In the name of treatment from patients, wrong amount of money was being collected inside the hospital. The hospital also does not have any permission completely. In this sequence, a joint team was formed and the hospital was raided. During this time, complaints against the hospital were found correct. ICU, OT was being operated inside the hospital, but despite all this, no doctor was found present in the hospital.

Only the manager used to treat

When the inquiry team questioned the patients, it was found that the person who is sitting as the manager in the hospital is treating the patients. He is neither qualified nor authorized. CCTV footage of the hospital was also searched. After this, the hospital was sealed due to irregularities found inside the hospital. Four patients admitted to the hospital have been removed from the hospital and admitted to the district hospital for treatment as per rules.

An FIR has also been lodged against the hospital. Apart from this, three more FIRs will be lodged. A case will also be filed against the hospital and the hospital manager on behalf of the government and administration.