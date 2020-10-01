Avnish Awasthi, one of the most powerful officers of the UP government, has been removed from the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information. The charge of this post of Information Department has now been given to Senior IAS Officer Navneet Sehgal. Sehgal has already done this work well as the Principal Secretary of this department in the governments of SP and BSP in the past. Apart from this, he also has a good experience of media management.It is believed that this action has been taken on Avnish due to the media not being able to take confidence in the government in the Hathras incident. However, government sources are referring to it as part of a routine process. Avnish Awasthi is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary of several important departments of the government. He is known as a trusted officer of CM Yogi.

Sehgal is principal secretary in Maya and Akhilesh’s government too

On the other hand, Navneet Sehgal is said to be one of the fiery IAS officers of UP. Apart from this, Sehgal has been seen as an influential officer in a section of the media. Navneet Sehgal was the principal secretary of information in the BSP government from 2007 to 2012. During this time, he played a major role in the damage control of the case of the journalists after the Dr. Sachan massacre. After Mayawati’s government, Navneet Sehgal was made the principal secretary of the information department during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav.