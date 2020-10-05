new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attacked the Uttar Pradesh government. He has said that the UP government is constantly harassing AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Today the BJP government of the state attacked Sanjay Singh today.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They made 14 FIRs on you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, then attacked them today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you are on the right track.

Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They made 14 FIRs against you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, then attacked them today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you’re on the right track https://t.co/ANqmR0kZOO – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2020

Let us know that ink has been thrown on Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who went to meet the gang rape victim’s family in Hathras. Deepak Sharma, an accused who threw ink, has been detained. Sanjay Singh has gone to Hathras with his party’s delegation today.

Let us tell you that before this, Rajya Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh arrived in Bhadohi on Sunday to have a meeting with party workers. Here, he made several serious allegations against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati while talking to the media. Attacking the BSP supremo in the Hathras case, Sanjay Singh said that Mayawati and her party had acted like the mouthpiece of the BJP in this matter.

Sanjay Singh said that today there is cruelty with daughters in every corner of the state. Which suggests that Yogi is not handling the state with Adityanath, so he should resign and return to his monastery. The AAP leader said that the way the District Magistrate is being saved in the Hathras case, it is also clear that the Chief Minister’s pole is not exposed, so instead of suspending the District Magistrate is being saved.