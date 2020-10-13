Highlights: High court angry at midnight funeral, questions put on government

Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court, which is hearing the Hathras gang rape case, expressed deep displeasure at the funeral of the victim in the midnight without the permission of the family. The court considered it a violation of basic human rights of the deceased victim and her family. The court has ordered the state government to provide full protection to the victim’s family.

Expressing displeasure at the midnight funeral of the victim, the court said, “The decision was taken by the local administration on the orders of DM Hathras DM (Hathras DM) to burn the victim at night without handing over the dead body to the family.” The administration’s doing so in the name of law and order is an open violation of the human rights of the victim and her family.

The court further said, “We are currently unable to see any reasoning behind why the administration did not hand over the body of the victim to the family even for a short period of time.” Could the family not be embalmed even for half an hour? Through which those people would follow their customs and traditions and then the funeral would be done at night or in the morning.

‘The administration did not even stop to see the face of the dead body, but did not allow it to be seen’

The court said, “Obviously the administration did not directly prevent the family from seeing the face of the deceased victim, but the truth is that despite their lakhs of pleas, the administration did not allow the body to be seen.” The court said that we have seen the statements of ACS Home and UP government in which they have asked the district administration to issue some guidelines regarding funeral or burial in such circumstances.