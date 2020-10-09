CCTV cameras also installed

The victim’s village is fortified after the Hathras incident in UP. A large number of police forces are deployed. CCTV cameras are being installed in homes. Till now no one even knew about this. Because the people living here were never used to such things. There are bright lights all around the mud and brick houses. Metal detectors are installed in the open in one place. Through buffalo and cow dung, you reach a place which has only two doors and it is open from every side.Not many outsiders can cross the barricades inside the village of Hathras. There are strict rules about many things. Civilian cars, two-wheelers and no more than 5 people can be in one place.

Wednesday is the day. It is around 10 in the morning. Me and my photographer got permission to visit the victim’s village. But we were stopped near the barricade. A policeman posted there said, “You cannot take a two-wheeler inside today.” After this, after rigorous investigation and inquiry and after seeing the ID, they let me in after some instructions.

Police personnel deployed in large numbers

A convoy of five cars passes by us with glee. It is the SIT investigating the matter, who had reached out to the family for a second round of talks. About 10 to 12 women police personnel are stationed there. We are told they are for safety.

Metal detector is installed outside the house. Now the second round of getting your identity card checked. The female policemen present there complete it with full vigor. But the method of questioning here is somewhat different from the common question and answer. Every person going to the house has to give his name, phone number, address and information about the institute, which is recorded in the register.

Women police also posted

That is when a man without uniform appears. Many policemen in plain uniform like him are stationed there. They all surround the house. He keeps a close watch on the family and every visitor. When I was there a few days ago, there were four buffaloes in the animal’s table. She no longer appears there. No one knows where she has gone all of a sudden. The victim’s family is having breakfast in the morning. When we enter, we are prevented from being a little rude.

But the victim’s brother talks to us comfortably. Many policemen are present in the house. When asked, we get the same answer – we are all there for their safety. When an elderly woman in the house gets up to go to the toilet, they have to wait for the female constable.