Highlights: In Hathras of UP, politics has taken place due to the nature of Nirbhaya with a Dalit girl

Hathras police conducted the last rites of the girl in the midst of protests by the villagers late Tuesday

Aam Aadmi Party and UP Congress have termed the act of UP Police as cowardly.

Lucknow

After the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, the dead body was brought to the UP police village late on Tuesday. The villagers and the family members of the girl continued to make lakhs of prayers, but in the midst of the protest, the police gave the last rites to the girl overnight. Even though the officials are saying that the last rites have been done at the will of the family members, but the video and pictures of the scene have come out, it seems that the police has done the final one by force.

The UP Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have termed this act of Uttar Pradesh Police as cowardice. Congress has written on its Twitter account – this is the extent of cruelty. At the time when the government should be sensitive, the government broke all limits of cruelty. The Aam Aadmi Party has also put the video of the last ceremony on its Facebook page.

Significantly, in Hathras of UP, the politics of Nirbhaya’s kindness with a dalit girl has been hot. People’s anger is visible on social media. A candle march came out in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim breathed her last. There is a demand for imposing President’s rule in UP. The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on this. Rahul Gandhi has even accused a particular class of being a jungle raj in UP. All political parties and organizations including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army are aggressive against the BJP government.

There is outrage from Delhi to Lucknow and Hathras after the victim’s death at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. People are expressing sorrow and anger on social media. Hathras scandal is trending top on Twitter and users are demanding justice for the victim.