new Delhi

Hathras Case Latest Updates have reached political heights. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will again travel to Hathras with party MPs. Let me tell you that even a few days ago, Rahul had left for Hathras with sister Priyanka Gandhi, but the police arrested him and sent him back. Congress leader KC Venugopal told today that the Congress MP will leave for Hathras this afternoon under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He told that Rahul will meet the relatives of the deceased girl in Hathras.

Rahul will try to go to Hathras again

Politics is in spate in the Hathras gang rape case of UP. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will again try to meet the family members of the gang rape victim. The Congress is surrounded by the Yogi government from all sides in this issue.

There was a ruckus on Thursday

On Thursday, after meeting the victim’s families in Hathras, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was adamant with sister Priyanka Gandhi, accused the Uttar Pradesh police of killing sticks. Here, the police had both Rahul and Priyanka taken into custody. However, after some time Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi exit the F-1 guest house.

What happened

Rahul Gandhi said that after his convoy was stopped, when he was going to Hathras via the Greater Noida Express on foot, the police pushed him down and hit him with sticks. He said, ‘I want to ask if only Modi ji can walk in this country? Can a normal person not walk? Our vehicles were stopped, so we are going on foot. ‘