Highlights: The video of the last funeral of the victim of the Hathras scandal surfaced

There is talk of setting fire to the pyre with the help of chemical

The administration claimed that the funeral was held in the presence of family members

Viral video does not show the girl’s family members on the spot

Ajay Kumar, Hathras

A video of her funeral after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, gang-rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. It is clear in this video that the police administration forcibly burnt the body of the young woman in the presence of the family members. This 2 minute 20 second video shows how some people are present there in plain clothes along with the policemen. During the last rites, the police are seen pouring chemical on the stools and sticks. The pyre was set on fire after spraying this chemical present in a plastic can.

During the funeral, a man is seen keeping a yellow flower on the pyre. After putting chemical on the wood, the fiery flames start picking up. A person present on the spot turns the can of chemical on the pyre so that it catches fire more quickly. These photos are opening the poll of Hathras administration and the police department which said that the last rites of the woman were done only after the consent of the family members.

Twist in Hathras case

Significantly, there is a wave of outrage in the entire country regarding the Hathras incident. The twist in the case has come after several facts related to this case came to light amid the politics of opposition parties. There are many videos on social media about this incident which are being debated whether this gang rape incident is true or not. The Yogi government, however, has recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.