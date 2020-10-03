Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Hathras from the Congress office in Delhi with MPs to meet the victim’s family. In view of their visit, security has been tightened by placing barricades on the DND Flyway. The BJP’s rhetoric has intensified ahead of Rahul’s visit. While Smriti Irani termed Rahul’s Hathras tour as a political stunt, Yogi’s minister Siddharth Nath Singh took aim while saying that Rahul and Priyanka have made Hathras a tourist spot. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who came to meet CM Yogi, has spoken about taking action on Hathras DM. In Lucknow, UP Congress Chief Ajay Lallu has been arrested.
