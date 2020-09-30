Highlights: The father of Hathras gang rape victim said that such people should be hanged, this is our only wish.

Earlier, the police conducted the last rites of the girl in Hathras amidst protests from the villagers

Police say last rites between family members

new Delhi

The grief, helplessness and helplessness on the face of the estranged father was evident from the death of Hathras gang rape victim’s daughter. The father, who was waiting outside the hospital’s morchary to retrieve his daughter’s body, said after such a huge grief that if the law and order were good then those people would not have been able to carry out such a big event. Describing the incident, Uncle Bifarkar started crying, said, ‘Broke our baby’s neck, broke her waist, cut her tongue, what would be a bigger act than this? Wiping the tears, the father said that we need justice, the pain my daughter has endured, and the daughter should not have to bear such people should be hanged, that is our only wish.

Chacha said that there is an incident of 14 September and on 28 September he was sent to Delhi for treatment. He said that if she had been sent to AIIMS or Safdarjung earlier, she might have been alive. There was no cure there. The father said that the accused belonged to our village, all this has been done under a huge conspiracy, we were scared, panicked, but the police also did not help us. After the death of the girl in Safdarjung, her brother said that we had brought her here on Monday evening. We were misled when the doctor in UP where the first treatment was being done, said that AIIMS is referring, he was admitted here in Safdarjung. However, he said that he had taken AIIMS earlier, but did not admit there. On the attitude of the police about this incident, his brother said that there is an incident of September 14, the police did nothing. Now two days ago four people have been arrested.

‘My grandfather was also assaulted in 2006’

Was there a mutual rivalry? On this question, the woman’s brother said that yes, these people have not treated us well before. These people also beat my grandfather in 2006. Do you have any trust in the police and the government? The young man said that there is no trust. At the same time, the cousin of the girl said that after this incident, we also threaten people coming and going. He said that after putting on a mask, coming from the bike, he says that he will go to jail after killing one or two.

‘Shifted to ICU on 22 September’

About the incident he said that when we came to know, everyone went towards the farm, where it was lying in the field, we thought that the snake had bitten, but later the situation was understood. Everyone took him to the police station, lied outside the police station. He was then admitted to the hospital. The woman’s brother said that she was in a lot of pain, three neck bones were broken, she was having trouble breathing. The heartbeat was reduced. Incident of 14 September, he was shifted to ICU on 22 September even after admitting in the hospital, while he was suffering from lack of oxygen from the beginning. On oxygen, doctors of Safdarjung Hospital also say that its oxygen saturation was just 50%.