In the Hathras case, the CBI has started the investigation by visiting the victim’s village. On Tuesday, the victim’s brother was questioned extensively by the CBI. Besides, apart from theatrical transformation of the case, CBI officials also inspected the place where the victim was cremated. Meanwhile, the family has once again appealed to shift the case out of Uttar Pradesh.The victim’s brother said on Friday that his family wants the case to be shifted to Delhi. He said that we ourselves also want to shift to Delhi. The government should help us in this regard. We depend on them. The victim’s brother said that wherever we live we just want to be safe. Let me tell you that earlier the family had demanded that this case be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh due to security reasons.

A hearing was held in the High Court on Monday in connection with the forced funeral of the victim. During this, statements of the victim’s family were taken. Then the victim’s family said that they would not perform bone immersion until their daughter got justice. Explain that the CBI is investigating the case. At present, the team of the investigating agency is present in the victim’s village.