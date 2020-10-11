Highlights: CBI has registered an FIR in the Hathras gang rape case of UP

It will not be easy for CBI to find answers to the questions related to the case

Solving the theory of gang rape will be the biggest challenge before the CBI

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has recommended to hand over the investigation of Hathras gangrape to the CBI. Looking at the way new things are happening in the day, it seems that it will not be easy for the CBI to solve this case. The CBI will have to find answers to the very complex questions in this case. The main challenge before him will be to solve the theory of gangrape and also clear the picture of the family’s claims, the arguments of the accused and the confusion arising out of the medical report.

An FIR has been lodged in Ghaziabad wing of CBI after handover of the case. The case will be investigated under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent Seema Pahuja. According to experts, now the CBI will first obtain the documents related to this case from the police. After that, the victim’s family will hear first. After that, she will talk to everyone associated with the case. Hathras DM and other bureaucrats facing charges of threatening the victim’s family will also come under scrutiny.

The scope of the CBI’s investigation will be larger. Under which CBI will find out when and how the incident happened? The presence dispute at the scene will have to be resolved. How many people were on the occasion, with the statement of the main accused Sandeep, who claimed to be present on the spot, and the statement of the victim’s mother-brother, along with the viral video of the scene and the sabotage, slippers and hay bales from the spot Will happen.

Also read: Where did the victim’s relatives go after installing metal detectors and CCTV?

These questions will have to be solved

Apart from Sandeep, the truth of the questions being asked about the presence of all the three accused Ravi, Lavkush and Ramkumar on the occasion. According to experts, the station of Hathras, Hathras Hospital along with Aligarh and Delhi Hospital records will be important for CBI. Which policemen were present at the police station during the complaint? Who went to the police station with the victim? Who took the hospital? Who wrote Tahrir and who wrote it to write an FIR? What was written All CBI will try to know.

Apart from this, not only was the reshuffle done to hide the gangrape on the first day in Tahrir, it will also be investigated by the central agency. After the main accused Sandeep, what was the basis of increasing the police section on different dates? Who made the video of the statement in the victim’s hospital and who did it? Why was the body of the daughter not given to the family in Delhi Hospital? What was the situation that the body was cremated overnight without the consent of the family? The CBI will also try to find answers to these questions.

Also read: ‘fake sister-in-law’ difficulties in Hathras case increased, notice on taking leave and going to Protest

The Central Investigation Agency can also explore the fact that the flammable material was actually sprinkled on the pyre? Which people were present at the funeral? CBI will also talk to them. Apart from this, the investigation of the entire role of the DM and other officers as bullying of the victims and bureaucrats will be very important for the CBI. What conspired to provoke and provoke the victim’s family? What happened to foreign funding and who were the people involved in it? This will also be the point of investigation. The CBI will also connect the telegram of 104 times to the mobile number of the main accused Sandeep and the victim’s brother.



Confirmation of gang rape will be challenged

According to the experts, the real thing will be a challenge before the CBI regarding gangrape as the medical report, CFL report and postmortem report are not confirming the gang rape. However, family members are still repeating the issue of gang rape. The family is adamant about this and the initial report of Aligarh Medical also shows signs of rape, so it will be special for the CBI to clear the theory about gang rape.

Hardly any investigation into some allegations on the victim’s family

The CBI should hardly investigate some of the allegations against the victim’s family as no evidence has been revealed of the allegations against the family. The SIT or police have not yet investigated those allegations. It is said that the people associated with the investigation are still believing that some people can also accuse them for besieging the family and turning the case. The family is accused of being seduced by outsiders and took help of fake sister-in-law.

The victim’s brother used to talk to the accused. The controversy arose at the behest of the opposing parties. By the way, the matter of murder of the victim is being imposed on her mother and brother by some villagers and people of the accused party, it is possible that the CBI can pursue the investigation.