There is widespread opposition across the country against the Hathras incident. While the rape victim’s family has sat on a dharna demanding justice, the victim’s brother has said that he does not trust UP’s action. Giving information about the incident, the victim’s brother also said that every day the incident happened, the police kept saying that the victim was pretending to hurt herself.Talking to the media after the victim’s death, his brother said that he did not trust the action of UP police. Referring to the day of the incident, the victim’s family said that when it came to hospitalization of her daughter, she herself arranged for a vehicle. The family said that no ambulance was called for the victim. Apart from this, the police described their suffering as drama. The police said that you guys take it because it is pretending to be hurt.

Outrage among people across the country on Hathras incident, Opposition is asking- Why is PM Modi silent?

Demonstration outside Safdarjung Hospital

On the other hand, public outrage is visible on social media. A candle march came out in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim breathed her last. There is a demand for imposing President’s rule in UP. The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on this.

Rahul Gandhi said – Jungle rule of a class

Rahul Gandhi has even accused a particular class of being a jungle raj in UP. All political parties and organizations including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army are aggressive against the BJP government. On the other hand, the local administration, citing medical reports, has ruled out the gangrape and biting her tongue from the woman.