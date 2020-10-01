Police on Thursday arrested former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were going to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim. Both are being taken to a nearby guest house. During this time, Rahul Gandhi also accused the police of pushing him. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the police killed him with sticks. Rahul and Priyanka claimed to be Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh, saying that they could not stop the egotistical government sticks.

Meanwhile, the party has released some pictures claiming that the Uttar Pradesh police raped Rahul Gandhi to stop him, causing him to fall to the ground. According to Congress sources, the convoys of the two leaders were intercepted by the Greater Noida Police. After that they set out for Hathras on foot. After a short walk, the police again stopped and arrested him.

The Congress has released a video in which former party presidents are seen asking the police under which section they are being arrested. After being stopped by the police, Rahul Gandhi alleged that it is Jungleraj’s condition in the state that meeting a family mourning also scares the government.

He tweeted, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, loved ones are not left alone in their hour of grief. Jungleraj’s alam in Uttar Pradesh is that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister! Priyanka alleged that the police used sticks to stop her and Rahul Gandhi from going to Hathras, but the egoistic government’s sticks could not stop them. ”

In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister! – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

“Stopped us from going to Hathras,” he tweeted. When we all went out on foot with Rahul ji, we were repeatedly stopped, used lathi in a barbaric manner. Many workers are injured. But our intention is sure. The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish, this lathi, this police would have stood in defense of Hathras’s dalit daughter. ”

Earlier, she told reporters, “Women are being tortured in Uttar Pradesh. Sisters and daughters are not safe. There is Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh. “He said,” The Chief Minister should take responsibility and strict action should be taken against the culprits. Sisters do not get justice in Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first time. You will remember that at the same time last year, we were fighting the battle of Unnao’s daughter. ”

Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on the government

Priyanka claimed that she is not going to do anything to ensure women’s safety until the government is shaken and awakened. The Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the Congress said that the incident (Hathras gang rape) was very unjust and after that what the government did at the funeral of the dead body was even more insulting. Earlier, media convenor of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Lalan Kumar told that Priyanka and Rahul were going to meet the victim family of Hathras scandal. On the way, the Greater Noida Police intercepted his convoy in the Pari Chowk area. He told that after stopping on the Yamuna Expressway, Priyanka and Rahul left for Hathras on foot. Hathras is 142 kilometers from where they were stopped.

Yogi’s minister targets Rahul-Priyanka

Meanwhile, the state government spokesperson, Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, targeted Rahul and Priyanka, saying, “These brothers and sisters who have migrated from Delhi, they should have gone to Rajasthan. Wherever such an incident occurs, it is a heinous crime. There was an incident in Rajasthan as well, but the Congress is doing dirty politics on the incident of Hathras. ”On the other hand, Hathras District Collector P.K. Laxkar said that prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district under section 144 of the CrPC, which will remain in effect till October 31. All the boundaries of the district have been sealed.