After the death of Hathras from a Dalit girl, there is outrage all over the country and protests continue. Meanwhile, SP Vikrant Veer of Hathras district claimed that the rape was not confirmed in the medical report of the woman. He said that the medical report received from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, contained injuries, but the sex intercourse has not been confirmed. The administration is now awaiting a forensic report to confirm this.

After battling between life and death in Aligarh for two weeks, the woman was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 28 September, where she died the next day.

#WATCH: #Hathras SP says, “Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They’re waiting for report of forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report. ” pic.twitter.com/R2HK0zZ6Pv – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

On the other hand, Shahid Ali Siddiqui, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the girl was undergoing treatment for two weeks, said, “I don’t know why the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital while we referred her to AIIMS.”

On September 14, a young girl from village Chandpa went to the farm with her mother and according to the allegation, a young man from Sasni attacked her with a life-threatening attack. The woman had given the names of three more youths in a statement to CO Sadabad, after which the police had increased the section of gang rape in the case. The police have already arrested the four accused in this case.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College’s Trauma Center CMO Dr Ehtesham said that the victim had a deep neck injury and had broken the spinal cord, due to which both legs had stopped functioning. Due to fracture of the neck, she was unable to take breath and her neck vein was also broken. It is being told that the woman died due to broken throat and spinal cord.