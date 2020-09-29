Highlights: The victim’s father and brother sit on a dharna in the hospital

‘Dead body taken without permission’

Family says – we did not even get the postmortem report

new Delhi

Hathras Gangrape The father’s father and brother are sitting on a dharna at Safdarjung Hospital. He alleged that the body was taken from the hospital without our permission. We did not receive any postmortem report. We did not sign any papers. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj has tweeted that he has spoken to the victim’s family and said that his daughter’s body has been disappeared. The family is sitting in Safdarjung Hospital on a dharna.

Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted that ‘Just now Hathras spoke to the rape victim’s family. His daughter’s corpse has been disappeared. The family is sitting in Safdarjung Hospital on a dharna. His relatives are not even allowed to come to his village. The daughter of a Dalit is not the daughter of the country? At the same time, the family says how can the hospital be taken to the hospital without our permission.

Bhima Army Chief kept this demand, otherwise India is closed ..

At the same time Chandra Shekhar Azad, the chief of Bhima Army said that the lives of our sisters and daughters are not so cheap, we need justice. The central government should announce a compensation of 2 crore to the victim’s family, first class job and punishment to the accused in 30 days through fasttrack court. If our demands are not met in 24 hours, then Bhima Army will stop India.

Read: The body of the victim being brought home from Delhi, father said …

The victim’s family has received 10 lakh help so far

After the incident and now on the death of the victim, Hathras district administration has given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. District Magistrate Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar announced a grant of 5 lakh 87 thousand 500 rupees to the family of the victim. Earlier, the administration has provided assistance of Rs 4 lakh 12 thousand 500 to the family of the victim.

Read: The victim died on the 15th day, why is the police ‘confused’ on the medical report?

The incident of 14 September

Let me tell you that on September 14, the 19-year-old victim had gone to take fodder with her mother. Only then the domineering of the village attacked him. On the basis of Tahrir given by the first brother, the police had registered a case of attempt to kill him under Section 307 of the IPC. An accused Sandeep was named in this. But after this when the victim’s statements under 161 and 164 were recorded, she also took the name of the rape and three others with her. After which the police also increased the Section 376D of the gangrape and made three other accused as accused. In this case all the accused Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramkumar and Ravi have been arrested and sent to jail.

Gang rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh dies in Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi