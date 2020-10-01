Congressmen thronged to demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim Congress workers demonstrated on the DND flyway on Thursday demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim. During this, he shouted slogans against the Yogi government of UP.

Hathras Rape Case Updates: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to meet the family members of the victim on Thursday amid the Hathras gang rape incident. In such a situation, the district administration is preparing to stop Rahul and Priyanka on the border itself. On the other hand, a heavy police force has been deployed on DND to stop Priyanka Gandhi on visiting Hathras. A large number of Congressmen rushed to the spot and demonstrated on the information about deployment of force on DND. According to the information, the district administration completely banned the visit of anyone to the gangrape victim’s house in Hathras. Also, the limits have been sealed by applying Section-144 in the entire district.