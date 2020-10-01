Congressmen thronged to demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim
Congress workers demonstrated on the DND flyway on Thursday demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim. During this, he shouted slogans against the Yogi government of UP.
Administration alerts on Rahul-Priyanka’s visit to Hathras, checking on DND intensified
The administration has been alerted on the information of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras. Additional police forces have been deployed on the DND flyway on behalf of the administration. During this time, all the vehicles coming and going are being closely examined.
Congress workers protest against UP government
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going to meet the family members of Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday. In such a situation, the anger of Congressmen erupted when the force was deployed to stop them. During this, Congress workers also demonstrated slogans.
‘Congress leaders want to bake political loaves in UP’
Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras, heavy force deployed on DND to stop
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going to meet the family members of Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday. PL Punia and Udit Raj will also accompany him to Hathras. Kamal will go to the home of the teenage victim. In such a situation, additional police forces have been deployed on the DND to stop them.
