Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim on Thursday. Police have arrested former Congress president Rahul Gandhi under Section 188 of the IPC for violating Section 144. Sections 144 and 188 have become the subject of discussion on social media since the arrest of Rahul Gandhi. In this regard, more than 5 thousand tweets have come in the last hour. Let us tell you what action can be taken under IPC sections 188 and 144 law.Section 3 of the Mahamari Act of 1897 mentions that if someone violates the provisions, breaks the directives / rules of the government / law, then it is given under section 188 of the IPC Can be punished. This section can be imposed against you even if you violate the instructions given by a government employee in this regard. If you are aware of those instructions issued by the government, yet you are violating them, then you can be taken legal action under section 188.



What punishment can be found

There are two punishment provisions under section 188 of the IPC. First – if you violate the orders given by the government or any government official lawfully, or any of your actions harm the person engaged in law and order, then you will get a minimum of one month in jail or a fine of Rs 200 Both can be punished. Secondly- if you violate the order of the government, there is a danger to human life, health or safety, etc., you can be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months in jail or a fine of Rs 1000 or both.

Police stopped on Yamuna Expressway, Rahul-Priyanka proceeded towards Hathras

What is Section -144 and when is it imposed?

Section 144 of CrPC is imposed to maintain peace or to avoid any emergency. There is a possibility of any safety, health related danger or riots. Section -144 where five or more men cannot gather together in the area where it appears. A notification is issued by the District Collector of the area to implement the clause. Internet services can also be stalled with common access after Section 144 is implemented. After the implementation of this clause, there is a ban on the carrying of weapons in that area.

How long can it take section -144

Section-144 cannot be imposed for more than 2 months. Its duration can be extended if the state government feels that it is needed to avoid human life threat or to avoid any riots. But even in this situation, it cannot be imposed for more than six months from the starting date of imposing Section-144.

Provision of punishment

A case can be registered against any person who has been illegally deposited for involvement in the riots. This can carry a maximum sentence of three years of imprisonment.