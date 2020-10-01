Highlights: Murder increased after the gang rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, UP

Section 144 implemented in Hathras after protests by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Hundreds of policemen deployed on all routes to the girl’s village

The village was converted into a cantonment, the police will keep an eye on the protests

Lucknow

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the political mercury has increased due to the murder of a Dalit woman after the gang-rape. On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to forcibly go to Hathras along with hundreds of workers, but the Noida police forcibly returned them all. During this time, the police accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress workers of misconduct. In this case, an FIR has been registered against 203 people including Rahul and Priyanka. In view of the tension, hundreds of policemen have been deployed, transforming Hathras as a stronghold. The victim’s village has been converted into a cantonment. In view of visits by opposition leaders, Section 144 has been implemented in Hathras.

Piyush Mordia, IG, Aligarh Rays, says that section 144 has been implemented to maintain the law and order situation in Hathras. The routes leading to the victim’s village have been sealed. Police patrolling has been increased in view of the protests. Earlier on Thursday night, an FIR was lodged against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Ecotech One Police Station in Greater Noida. Police has registered an FIR against 203 Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. There are several serious sections against these people in the FIR. The case has been registered by the Gautam Budh Nagar police.



‘Two vehicles collide’

It was further said by the police that two vehicles involved in the convoy collided on the Noida Expressway. After this, an attempt was made to stop the convoy at the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway where the members of the Congress party scrambled and raided the police. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi walked with their workers on the Yamuna Expressway, causing a jam on both sides of the Expressway. Many ambulances were also stranded in it.

Hathras: The family said, ‘DM is saying – if daughter had died from Corona, would she have been compensated?’

Allahabad High Court seeks answers from UP government

On the other hand, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident of Hathras. The court has summoned the top officers of the Uttar Pradesh government. The court on Thursday issued a notice to the UP government, top officials of the government and DM and SP of Hathras expressing concern over the incident. The court has also sought a response from the state government on the barbaric, cruel and inhuman treatment of the Hathras police with the victim. The bench will hear the matter on October 12. Taking the cognizance, the bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh gave this order.