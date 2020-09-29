Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has described the incident of gangrape in Hathras as ‘crossing the limits of cruelty’. He has expressed hope that justice will be done to the victim. Hathras’ brave daughter breathed her last at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi today. On September 14, four people gang-raped a 19-year-old girl in the police station Chandpa area of ​​Hathras and crossed all limits of cruelty. The police has arrested four accused in this case.

Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing IPL in the UAE, tweeted, “What happened in Hathras is beyond the limits of inhuman and cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be punished.”