Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has described the incident of gangrape in Hathras as ‘crossing the limits of cruelty’. He has expressed hope that justice will be done to the victim. Hathras’ brave daughter breathed her last at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi today. On September 14, four people gang-raped a 19-year-old girl in the police station Chandpa area of Hathras and crossed all limits of cruelty. The police has arrested four accused in this case.
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing IPL in the UAE, tweeted, “What happened in Hathras is beyond the limits of inhuman and cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be punished.”
What is the whole matter
On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of Hathras district. When the woman went to work in the field, 4 young men living near her house pulled her from her scarf, which also broke her neck. After vandalism, she was attacked with the intention of killing the girl, after which the accused absconded. All the accused have been taken into custody.
The girl was first admitted to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to JN Medical, Aligarh. The condition worsened on Monday, when the victim was sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. For about 15 days, the victim fought for life, she lodged her complaint to punish the culprits even in an injured state.
