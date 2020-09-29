The Dalit doll, who was victimized by humiliation in Hathras, UP, lost the battle to life. The Havans had also bitten his tongue after the gangrape. His spine was severed. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. The teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi on Monday after the condition deteriorated. He died at around four o’clock on Tuesday morning.Medical examination revealed that the youth had broken the victim’s spinal cord after the gang-rape. The police had registered an FIR in this case on charges of molestation. On September 21, during the medical examination conducted after the teenager became conscious, the medical report confirmed the gangrape. After this, the matter caught fire. When the victim regained consciousness, she was also told that the accused had bitten her tongue, so that she could not tell the people about the incident.

Allegations of rape on 14 September

On September 14, in the village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four overbearing youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Bajre’s field. In this case, the police took a careless attitude. While not registering a case under the sections of rape, a youth was arrested on charges of molestation. After this, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against him.

After 9 days of the incident, when the victim came to her senses, she told her family about the incident that happened to her. When the victim’s medical examination took place, Hathras police arrested three youths after the gang rape was confirmed.