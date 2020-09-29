The daughter of gang-rape in Hathras, UP, died 15 days later in Delhi’s AIIMS. The child’s sense of humor can be gauged from the fact that the bullies in turn made him a victim of their lust. The daughter could not open her tongue, so she cut her tongue. If he does not walk to his house, he breaks his backbone. Even after so much she continued to fight for life till her last breath. Police has also been accused of negligence in this case. The police came into action when politics was fastThe daughter, hospitalized after the gang-rape incident, regained consciousness 9 days later. After she regained consciousness, she could not speak anything with her chopped tongue. Explained the hardship that happened to me in gestures. The CO, who arrived to take the statement, wrote the daughter’s statement in two pages.

Tongue was cut after gang rape

Let me tell you that on September 14, in the village of police station Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four Dabang youths of the village along with a 19-year-old Dalit girl were accused of gangrape. He was humiliated with the victim. According to police, his tongue was also cut off after the rape. After which the victim was admitted to JN Medical College, Aligarh.



The accused were identified

The accused were identified as Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramu and Ravi, who hail from the village. Hathras Superintendent of Police said that Sandeep was arrested on September 14 itself. Several days after the incident, the police arrested Ramu and Lavkush. At the same time, on September 26, the fourth accused Ravi, who was absconding, was arrested and sent to jail.

Police accused of negligence

On September 14, in the village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four overbearing youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Bajre’s field. In this case, the police took a careless attitude. While not registering a case under the sections of rape, a youth was arrested on charges of molestation. After this, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against him.



After 9 days, the victim narrated her complaint

After 9 days of the incident, when the victim came to her senses, she told her family about the incident that happened to her. Everyone was shocked after hearing the daughter’s plea. When the matter came out, the politics intensified. From Bhima Army to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took aim at the government.