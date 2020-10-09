Highlights: The lawyer of the accused in the Hathras case, the case of honor killing

Lawyer said, brother has killed her due to sister’s love affair

Lawyer claims, not gangraped, conspiracy was hatched to get compensation

Politicians accused of doing caste politics, like to topple Yogi government

Hathras

The lawyer of the accused party in the gang rape and murder case along with the woman in Hathras has made a sensational claim on Saturday. He said that the accused has been falsely implicated by the victim’s family while the case is of honor killing. He has claimed that the victim was killed by his brother after knowing about the affair. On Saturday, senior advocate AP Singh led by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha National President and former Union Minister Manvendra Singh said these things after meeting the family of the four accused.

Singh said that he had listened to the accused side and also talked to his family members. The accused have been falsely implicated. He claimed that the Hathras case is a case of honor killing. The brother has killed his sister for having a love affair. The lawyer questioned the case and said that an attempt has been made to hide the victim’s call details of 5 and a half hours with the accused.

Accused of gang rape to get compensation: lawyer

Singh said that a false report was written in the case. FIR was registered in 307. The currents were subsequently increased and the murderous attack was turned into a gangrape. He said that the first statement of the victim’s mother is not about rape. Where is the gang rape if not the rape? He alleged that the victim’s family involved gangrape in the case to seek compensation.

In Hathras case, the accused told the victim friend, the girl’s family rejected her claims

The lawyer also accused the politicians of conspiracy. He said that the leaders tried caste politics. They were engaged in a conspiracy to topple Yogi Adityanath’s government in 2022, just as Sheila Dixit’s government had collapsed due to the Nirbhaya rape.