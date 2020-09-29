Highlights: In Hathras gang rape case, victim’s father and brother angry over delay in better treatment

Hathras

After the incident of rape in Hathras district of UP, the UP government and the state police are under the question. Gudiya’s father, who has died due to cruelty, is upset with the police’s negligent action and carelessness in treatment. He says that if he had got good treatment on time, he would probably have saved his life. He is not satisfied with the treatment done in Hathras and Aligarh and is also angry with the police investigation.

Gudiya’s father expressed displeasure about the police and the health department in front of the media after the daughter’s death. Talking to reporters, Gudiya’s father said that this incident took place on 14 September. The police arrested Sandeep only by writing a report of the fatal attack. We were not listened to. The police kept scrambling the case. After this, Delhi was also sent in the name of treatment when the condition worsened.

Gudiya’s father said that if her daughter had already been sent to Delhi and got better treatment, she would probably be alive today. Apart from this, Gudiya’s brother also said that his sister was delayed in getting treatment, due to which she lost her life. At the same time, after the death of Gudiya, the period of political rhetoric, allegations and claims has started. On the one hand political parties are engaged in besieging the state government, while the state government is saying that action should be taken on time and that there was no negligence on its part.

The body is being brought from Delhi to Hathras

After the death of the gang-rape victim in Hathras district, her village has been converted into a cantonment. The victim Dalit girl died during treatment in a hospital in Delhi. Meanwhile, a murder section has been added against the four accused in the case. Hathras district administration says that the case will be tried in a fast track court, so that the culprits will be punished soon. Meanwhile, the body of the victim is being brought from Delhi to Hathras.

Hathras district administration issued a statement

Meanwhile, an official press release has been issued on this entire matter by the DM and SP of Hathras. It said that on September 14, the gang rape of the victim took place. In this case, a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and SC-ST Act in Chandpa police station. The accused named Sandeep was arrested and sent to jail on 19 September. On 22 September, on the basis of the victim’s statement, a section of rape (376) was added against the accused. The administration says it is wrong to bite the tongue after gang rape. According to the administration, on 23, 25 and 26 September, the remaining three accused (Lavkush, Ravi and Ramkumar alias Ramu) were arrested.

Case will be run in fast track court

The administration says that the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 28 September. After the victim’s death on September 29 in Delhi Hospital, a section of murder (302) has been added against the accused. The administration has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. Let me tell you that on September 14, four youths gang-raped a 19-year-old girl in a village in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras. It is alleged that after the incident, the pagans had bitten her tongue, so that the victim could not open her mouth to anyone. Not only this, the people had broken his backbone.