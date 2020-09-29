Highlights: People angry after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim

The gang-rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, took her last breath at Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. Prior to this, she battled with life at Aligarh Medical College for two weeks. 9 days after the incident, when he regained consciousness, Kati kept saying with a broken voice, “Take me home, take me home.” The family members kept comforting him that he would soon take him home. The mother also promised but did not think that she would come home with her body.

The victim’s brother spoke to the media, from the day of the incident to the hospital and the last breath in Delhi. Everyone will rise from the pain-filled tales told by his brother.

Tucked the scarf around the neck and dragged it to the fields

The brother said that on September 14, his sister, mother and younger brother went to the farm. The brother came back with the bait. Mother and sister were cutting more fodder in the fields. The mother and daughter had a distance of a few meters. Already, the accused sitting in the stare pulled the dupatta around the girl’s neck, which could not even make a sound from her neck.



Smash of havoc

He took him to the middle of the fields and took his life. During this time he was beaten so much that he got three fractures in his throat, the spinal cord was broken. Cut her tongue. When the mother did not hear the baby’s voice for a long time, she went to find him and found him insane at some distance.

Homemakers keep giving comfort

The girl remained unconscious for nine days in the hospital. After nine days she regained consciousness and shouted, ‘Take me home …., take me home ….’ The housemates would comfort her that when she is well, she will take her home. She screamed that I could not breathe….