new Delhi: The gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has embarrassed the entire nation. After this incident, the Yogi government of UP has come under target of all opposition parties including Congress. After the first gang rape, then death and now the forced funeral of the victim, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits.

Rahul Gandhi has said, “All this is a shameful trick of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their ‘place’ in the society.” Our fight is against this hateful thinking.

Police accused of forcible funeral

Please tell that the victim died yesterday morning at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The victim’s family alleges that the police forcibly cremated the victim without hearing our pleas. Protests have been taking place in different parts of the country since the victim’s death. The victim’s brother alleges that we are being misled. We want justice.

19-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped

It is worth mentioning that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district in UP. Police said that the victim was admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh after the incident, and was sent to Delhi on Monday morning for treatment as her condition was critical.

