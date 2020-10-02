Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the Valmiki temple in Delhi on Friday to attend the prayer meeting over the alleged gang rape incident with a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The UP police accused the victim’s family of forcibly cremating the dead body of the woman at night. District officials said that they did so with the consent of the victim’s families. But after the way things have come to the fore, many kinds of questions are being raised on the administration.

Priyanka Gandhi said during the prayer meeting, “That’s why I have come among you, when I heard that your society, Valmiki Samaj has organized a prayer meeting for them. I came here so that you and his family should never let them feel that they are alone, urge all of us, raise your voice. ”

ALSO READ: UP administration to arrest Hathras truth: Rahul Gandhi– ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The Congress leader appealed to all the women of the country to raise their voice against injustice. He said- “Whatever happened to this girl, which is happening to her family, injustice is being done to them unjustly. Every woman and every man of this country should raise their voice against this. Whatever was done with that girl, the government did not get any help.

A day earlier on Thursday, both Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the families of the Hathras victim. But, the UP Police had stopped him on the Greater Noida Expressway. Meanwhile, Rahul also accused the police of misbehaving and pushing them to the ground.

Also read: CM’s tweet amidst the ruckus in Hathras: Such punishment will be found which will be an example

On the other hand, a video of Hathras DM went viral in which he is heard telling the victim’s family that the media will leave tomorrow, but the administration has to stay here. The victim’s family has also accused the police of bullying.

Significantly, on 14 September, a Dalit girl from Hathras was gangraped. It is alleged that after the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue and broke her backbone. After the victim’s condition worsened, she was taken to Delhi for treatment. But on Tuesday morning, the victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. The police of Uttar Pradesh have been accused of daub in the case.

Also read: Allegations of Hathras victim’s house: Police prohibits exit