Funeral of Hathras gang rape victim

The Uttar Pradesh police, surrounded by all-round funeral of the gang-rape victim in Hathras, is facing the fear of political violence. According to sources, the Intelligence Department had reported to senior officers that opposition parties could launch a massive agitation on Wednesday by placing the dead body on the road after which the bureaucrats prepared a night plan for the funeral from the fear of this political ruckus. Taking the high command in confidence, he also performed the last rites despite protests in the night.

According to reliable sources of administration and police. MPs and MLAs had not visited the village since the incident on 14 September. Regime administration became active after the voices of opposing parties. The police first brought up the section of murderous attack, then molestation and later gangrape. The Dalit family was given financial assistance of about Rs 1.25 lakh.

There was a possibility of dharna keeping the bodies of the opposition

After that, the matter became high profile due to the raising of the voice of Congress General Secretary Priyanka, BSP Supremo Mayawati and Bhim Army’s Chandrasekhar. The rest of the parties were also becoming vocal against the government and the police. After the victim’s death, the intelligence department had reported to the top officers, just as Chandrashekhar sat on a dharna in Delhi, the situation may be similar to that in Hathras on Wednesday morning.

Family members could not be celebrated

It was feared that a big agitation could be done about the dead body, which would prove to be troubling to the administration along with the government. It is being told that after that it was decided that Hathras should be reached from Delhi with the dead body and funeral of the victim should be done at night. For this the administration first took help of some people but they could not convince the family.

Talk made to family members by Chandrasekhar

It is said that relatives of Chandrashekhar Azad were also made to talk, but Azad laid several conditions and warned of the movement. Even after almost an hour and a half of effort, when the consent of the relatives was not reached, after that the police changed their stance and performed the last rites with strictness. The policemen present there have been instructed that no one will speak about this. However, DM is repeatedly reiterating that the last rites were performed with the consent of the relatives.

Boil in entire country including U.P.

Protests are taking place in different parts of the country including UP on Wednesday after the forced funeral of the victim. The victim’s funeral has boiled all over the country. Demonstrations are being held at various places across the country. The opposition has requested CM Yogi Adityanath to resign.