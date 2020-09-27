Highlights: The four accused were arrested in the gang rape incident with a Dalit woman in Hathras, UP

Threats to kill the victim’s family by killing the upper caste people like Unnao scandal

On September 14, the girl was gang-raped, the brutality was committed after the gang-rape, the woman was killed

Ajay Kumar, Aligarh

The four accused were arrested in a gang rape incident with a Dalit woman in Hathras, UP. The victim is fighting her life on the ventilator between life and death. At the same time, the family members allege that the upper caste people in the village have threatened to kill them by killing them like Unnao.

Family members of the victim said that the Thakur caste domineering people in the village threatened to kill them while talking about repeating a heinous incident like Unnao. PAC has been posted inside the village on the complaint of the victim’s family. The victim’s father said, “The daughter’s spinal cord is broken, due to which half of her body has stopped working.” The condition of the daughter continues to be critical.

Read: Fourth accused in gang rape case from teenager, arrested, condition of victim is critical

Tongue was cut after gang rape

Let me tell you that on September 14, in the village of police station Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four Dabang youths of the village along with a 19-year-old Dalit girl were accused of gangrape. He was humiliated with the victim. According to police, his tongue was also cut off after the rape. After which the victim has been admitted to JN Medical College, Aligarh. Three accused in the incident were already arrested while the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday evening.

The accused were identified

The accused were identified as Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramu and Ravi, who hail from the village. Hathras Superintendent of Police said that Sandeep was arrested on September 14 itself. Several days after the incident, the police arrested Ramu and Lavkush. At the same time, the fourth accused Ravi, who is absconding, has been arrested by the police on September 26 and sent to jail.

Allegations of rape on 14 September

On September 14, in the village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four overbearing youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Bajre’s field. In this case, the police took a careless attitude. While not registering a case under the sections of rape, a youth was arrested on charges of molestation. After this, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against him.

After 9 days, the victim narrated her complaint

After 9 days of the incident, when the victim came to her senses, she told her family about the incident that happened to her. When the victim’s medical examination took place, Hathras police arrested three youths after the gang rape was confirmed. Later a fourth accused was also arrested.